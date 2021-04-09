IPL 2021: “Everyone is looking excited to go out and do some incredible things” - KL Rahul 

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul has said that the franchise is buoyed about their IPL 2021 campaign and is looking forward to putting up some outstanding performances.

Punjab Kings finished sixth in IPL 2020, with six wins and eight losses. Captain KL Rahul led from the front with 670 runs and also won the Orange Cap, but the team failed to perform as a unit.

In an interview uploaded on Punjab Kings’ official social media accounts, KL Rahul said that his team is keen to provide a good account of themselves this year after a disappointing IPL 2020 campaign in the UAE. He said in this regard:

“It’s always nice to get back with your IPL team. We all look forward to these two months every year. It was a quick turnaround from the last IPL, so looking forward to this one as well. It is good to get back with the boys. Everybody is looking keen. Everybody has been training hard. I have been in touch with the coaches and players, and everyone is looking excited to go out and do some incredible things this time.”

Want to make new faces feel comfortable: KL Rahul

In the IPL mini-auction this year, Punjab Kings purchased Australia pacer Jhye Richardson for INR 14 crore and fast bowler Riley Meredith for INR 8 crore. They also bought the no. 1 ranked batsmen in the ICC T20I rankings, David Malan, for INR 1.5 crore.

Speaking about his team's new acquisitions, KL Rahul said that he is looking forward to making the new players feel comfortable in the Punjab Kings set-up. The captain said in this regard:

“Few fresh faces. Few of them are out. Few of them are still in quarantine. Looking forward to get to know them and try to make them feel at home and make them feel comfortable so that they can go out there and give their best.”

Advertisement

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 • 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 . 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 🔥



Here’s a highlight of our reel match before the real one 😍#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/4jkEoJlbq0 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 9, 2021

Punjab Kings open their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12.