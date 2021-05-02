IPL 2021:"Evident that SRH is being controlled by someone from the outside"- Ajay Jadeja

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes David Warner didn't have enough say in team selections at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and added that it was the team management from outside who was making the major decisions.

SRH raised eyebrows when they stripped David Warner of the captaincy midway through IPL 2021 and appointed Kane Williamson as skipper for the rest of the season.

Ajay Jadeja hinted that David Warner wasn't allowed to run his team in his own way.

"It was evident that SRH is being controlled by someone from the outside – coach, management, whoever. But the captain Warner was not in full control. He himself stated that the selection of the final XI is not done by him so he does not have a complete say in it,” Jadeja said in an interaction on Cricbuzz.

SRH have had a dismal start to their campaign, losing five out of their opening six games. It will take a massive turnaround from here onwards if the Hyderabad franchise wants to make the playoffs, as they currently sit rock-bottom in the points table.

Kane Williamson is a better choice as captain for SRH: Ajay Jadeja

Kane Williamson will lead SRH for the rest of IPL 2021

Ajay Jadeja may have been critical of SRH's team management but suggested that Kane Williamson is head and shoulders above David Warner as captain. The former India batsman said:

Advertisement

"Anyone who is following cricket for a period of time will tell you that between the two, Williamson is a better choice as captain. Warner is a great batsman and he has also led the Sunrisers to victory in the past but it is a no-brainer as to who is a better choice as skipper."

Warner led the Sunrisers to the IPL title in 2016, and the Hyderabad franchise has emerged as one of the most consistent sides since then, making the playoffs on every occasion over the last five seasons.

However, cracks have seemingly formed within the team, with management deciding to relieve David Warner of his captaincy duties.

Moreover, SRH also hinted that the Australian opener might not make the playing XI for the side's upcoming game against the Rajasthan Royals.