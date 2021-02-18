"An ageing horse to accompany Dhoni"- Twitterati react as CSK sign Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara will make his comeback to the IPL after a seven-year-long absence. The Indian batsman was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL 2021 auction at a base price of INR 50 lakhs.
The 33-year-old has consistently been overlooked by many franchises as he is considered to be more suited to the longest format of the game. However, CSK have shown faith in the veteran Indian batsman and he will be itching to prove his credentials as a white-ball player.
Twitterati has mixed reactions to CSK signing Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara has played some heroic knocks for Team India of late. Many fans were delighted that the resilient right-hander was given a chance to show his mettle in the shortest format.
Others, however, were baffled by CSK's decision to sign the 33-year-old. Some fans suggest that Cheteshwar Pujara may have to sacrifice county cricket just to warm the bench at CSK. This is what they had to say:
Cheteshwar Pujara has scored just 390 runs in the 30 IPL games he has played, at a strike-rate of less than a run-a-ball. However, he has scored 1356 runs in 64 T20s and has a hundred to his name in the shortest format.
Pujara has always been vocal about his desire to play white-ball cricket for India consistently. This could be a great opportunity for him to reignite his hopes of donning the blue jersey again.
It will be interesting to see where CSK play Cheteshwar Pujara, as they have also acquired Robin Uthappa from the Rajasthan Royals via a trade. Uthappa may open the batting with talented youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, who did well towards the end of last season.
With Suresh Raina likely to be back at No.3, Pujara may not get a look-in at the start of the IPL 2021 season. However, considering CSK's batting woes in the IPL 2020 season, they will be glad to have acquired another specialist batsman.Published 18 Feb 2021, 20:47 IST