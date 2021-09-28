IPL 2021: "Fast becoming a fraud in T20s"- DC fans troll Rishabh Pant for slow knock

Rishabh Pant scored 39 off 36 balls as the Delhi Capitals (DC) ended on a modest 127 for 9 in their 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday.
It was a tough pitch to bat on in Sharjah and the DC batters found it difficult to cope with the KKR bowlers.
DC fans troll Rishabh Pant for slow knock
Fans on Twitter were unhappy with the way Rishabh Pant batted. They felt the DC skipper could have been a bit quicker in his run-scoring and could have had a better strike rate. Here are some of the reactions:
DC were put in to bat first by KKR and a good start was needed by the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith. With Prithvi Shaw unavailable, it was Dhawan who played the role of the aggressor and got off to a good start.
However, he couldn't carry on and that brought Shreyas Iyer to the crease. Steve Smith and Iyer then looked to steady the DC ship but the latter was done by the brilliance of Sunil Narine.
Rishabh Pant walked out to bat and, with a lack of depth in the batting, looked to lay a platform with Smith for the final few overs. Smith began to find boundaries and it looked like DC were finally getting a move on.
But that wasn't to be as KKR struck with wickets at regular intervals and DC were six down even before reaching the 100-run mark.
Pant was struggling to score freely and somehow scampered his way to 39, helping DC get the target to just above a run-a-ball.
The Punjab Kings defended a similar total against Sunrisers Hyderabad the other night so DC will know that they do have the attack to defend the target.
KKR, with their fearless brand of cricket, will look to attack up top, while DC will need early wickets if they are to defend this total.
