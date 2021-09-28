IPL 2021: "Fast becoming a fraud in T20s"- DC fans troll Rishabh Pant for slow knock

Rishabh Pant scored 39 off 36 balls as the Delhi Capitals (DC) ended on a modest 127 for 9 in their 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday.

It was a tough pitch to bat on in Sharjah and the DC batters found it difficult to cope with the KKR bowlers.

DC fans troll Rishabh Pant for slow knock

Fans on Twitter were unhappy with the way Rishabh Pant batted. They felt the DC skipper could have been a bit quicker in his run-scoring and could have had a better strike rate. Here are some of the reactions:

Farzan Patel @TheTipsyParsi



#KKRvDC #IPL2021 Is it normal for me to worry about Rishabh Pant - the T20 player?



#KKRvDC #IPL2021

Steve Smith looked fluent after a long time on this difficult Sharjah wicket. 39(34) is decent knock. Pant is trying way too much, just like in England.

Dhruv @RogueRook81 Pant in middle overs https://t.co/x4eNYaErqg

𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 @Kohliesque Pant fast becoming a fraud in t20 cricket

Dweplea @dweplea Pant clearing out wicketkeeping competition

Sorabh Pant @hankypanty Rishab Pant trying to hit everything out of the ground, including Dinesh Karthik's head.

Sai Krishna💫 @SaiKingkohli Pant's strike rate is becoming a bigger concern. Hardik is completely out of form. Once again, India will be reliant on top order.

A🇮🇳 @CricAnn_19 What is Pant doing here?!

Thinking of our middle order gives me goosebumps now.

Sky, Ishaan, Pant!

God help pls🤧 What is Pant doing here?!

Thinking of our middle order gives me goosebumps now.

Sky, Ishaan, Pant!

God help pls🤧

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company @wildcardgyan This is an ultra pro max shitty performance from Rishabh Pant till now.



Will this isn't an easy pitch, he is expected to score at 120-130 SR even on these decks. This is an ultra pro max shitty performance from Rishabh Pant till now.



Will this isn't an easy pitch, he is expected to score at 120-130 SR even on these decks.

s @slaychau 39(33). At this point Mannu from bokaro is a better keeper batsman than Pant.

DC were put in to bat first by KKR and a good start was needed by the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith. With Prithvi Shaw unavailable, it was Dhawan who played the role of the aggressor and got off to a good start.

However, he couldn't carry on and that brought Shreyas Iyer to the crease. Steve Smith and Iyer then looked to steady the DC ship but the latter was done by the brilliance of Sunil Narine.

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat and, with a lack of depth in the batting, looked to lay a platform with Smith for the final few overs. Smith began to find boundaries and it looked like DC were finally getting a move on.

But that wasn't to be as KKR struck with wickets at regular intervals and DC were six down even before reaching the 100-run mark.

Pant was struggling to score freely and somehow scampered his way to 39, helping DC get the target to just above a run-a-ball.

The Punjab Kings defended a similar total against Sunrisers Hyderabad the other night so DC will know that they do have the attack to defend the target.

KKR, with their fearless brand of cricket, will look to attack up top, while DC will need early wickets if they are to defend this total.

