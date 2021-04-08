IPL 2021: "Feels like I have been here for a few years now" – Glenn Maxwell buzzing after RCB start

Glenn Maxwell is happy with the way he has started life at Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Australian claimed he felt right at home, despite training with the team for just a couple of days before IPL 2021.

The 32-year-old recently came out of quarantine and took straight to the field in Chennai. RCB shared a clip of Glenn Maxwell’s day out, with the explosive batsman seen trying out a variety of unconventional shots in the middle.

The pressure is high on Glenn Maxwell after a couple of poor seasons in the IPL. He spoke to the media on Thursday and admitted his seamless integration at RCB has left him satisfied.

“It has been nice to slip straight into the squad. Feels like I have been here for a few years now. The guys have been extremely welcoming. It is has been nice to slip in almost unnoticed,” said Maxwell.

Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta recently pointed out how Glenn Maxwell and RCB are an ideal match. The all-rounder is known for his dynamism on the field, with his off-field persona similar to RCB’s affable team culture.

Glenn Maxwell shared a similar view, discussing how he feels his energy can make the team stronger this season.

“I feel like I can bring some energy, and bring a few guys along with me with that energy. t is something I try and bring to every team that I play for. To play with high energy, bring a lot of laughs and enthusiasm into whatever I am doing be it training, fielding or in the nets,” discussed Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell eager to learn from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Bold Diaries: Glenn Maxwell Interview Part 1



Glenn Maxwell was part of the press conference alongside RCB stalwarts Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

It will be the first time the Australian shares a dressing room with them, and Glenn Maxwell is looking forward to learning from the two legends of the game.

“Always trying to learn as well. I have got the two of the best sitting beside me. Not just T20 cricket but world cricket. Watch them go about their business in training and trying to learn the stuff I can from them and try part some wisdom on some of the younger kids as well,” Maxwell continued.

RCB made it to the playoffs after a three-year absence last season but were knocked out at the Eliminator stage by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Glenn Maxwell wants to help the team end their IPL drought in 2021.

“Looking forward to this season. Hopefully, I can be an addition to help us get that couple of steps further from last year,” concluded Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell is likely to make his RCB debut on April 9, when the side takes on the Mumbai Indians in the season opener in Chennai.