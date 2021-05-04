IPL 2021: Foreign contingents to start returning home from tomorrow - Reports

According to reports, the foreign contingents, who were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), will start leaving for home from Wednesday. The BCCI decided to indefinitely suspend IPL 2021 on Tuesday after some players tested COVID-19 positive for the second day in a row.

While Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) and Amit Mishra (DC) returned with positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier also tested positive for the virus on Monday, sending the tournament into turmoil.

A senior BCCI official, requesting anonymity, was quoted telling Reuters:

"We have been working on their travel plans in consultation with their respective boards so that each of them reach home safely. Some of them will return home tomorrow.”

Several renowned international stars were part of IPL 2021, which came to an abrupt end on Tuesday. They are now worried about how they will return home.

Things are extremely complicated with regards to international travel as Australia has banned all travelers from India from entering the country until May 15th. David Warner and Steve Smith are among the Aussies stranded in India due to their participation in IPL 2021.

Cricket Australia (CA), in a statement, informed that they will not seek exemption from the travel ban for the IPL players. The statement read:

"CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15th and will not seek exemptions.”

CA, however, assured that they are in contact with the BCCI "to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia".

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Australian contingent might fly to the Maldives and stay put there until they get the green signal to return home. Australian commentator Michael Slater, who is already in the Maldives, hit out at Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the travel ban on Monday. According to Slater, the PM has “blood” on his hands.

England players will have it tough as well as their contingent, which includes 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, will have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel.

The England and Wales Board (ECB) informed that they were in touch with BCCI and are working on the safe return of players. An ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying in the Reuters report:

"The ECB thanks the BCCI for its commitment to doing everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all those taking part in the competition."

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

We will find a way to send back foreign players: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

Earlier in the day, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had asserted that the organization would find a way to send back the foreign players struck in India. Brijesh was quoted as telling PTI:

"We need to send them home and we will find a way to do that."

Reacting to the postponement of IPL 2021, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said they were in contact with their players. They stated that the players will have to home quarantine on arrival from India as per World Health Organization recommendations. A CSA release said:

"Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations. CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) are in contact with all players and are assured of their safety and comfort in their respective locations."

(1/5) Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the postponement of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to COVID-19 safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/Ir5bYPeZdw — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 4, 2021