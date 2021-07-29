IPL 2021: Former Karnataka skipper R. Vinay Kumar joins MI as a talent scout

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed former Karnataka skipper and bowler R. Vinay Kumar as a talent scout ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL. His addition comes after former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel joined the ranks of the defending champion's talent scout division.

In his 17-year first-class cricket career, Vinay led Karnataka to two Ranji Trophy titles. He played for the franchise in 2015 and 2017 and the Mumbai Indians won the IPL in both seasons. He announced is retirement in February this year. The 37-year-old pacer will work closely with the MI management and coaching staff.

"An opportunity to give back to cricket"- Vinay Kumar

Speaking of his upcoming stint with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, Vinay Kumar said:

“I am honoured for this opportunity to associate with Mumbai Indians again. Mumbai Indians strives for excellence in every aspect of the game, and scouting talents is undoubtedly their key strength. It’s a new chapter and personally, I reckon it as an opportunity for me to give back to cricket."

Vinay Kumar was one Karnataka's Ranji stalwarts over the course of his successful domestic career. He also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders over the course of his IPL tenure. He has 105 IPL wickets at an average of 11.07.

Vinay Kumar captained Karnataka to two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in 2013–14 and 2014–15. He later moved to Puducherry and also picked up his 400th wicket in the Ranji Trophy in 2019.

Speaking of his addition to the MI fold, Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said:

“I am delighted to have Vinay Kumar join our talent scout programme. Mumbai Indians is established on strong fundamentals of discovering talent and belief in nurturing youth. I am confident Vinay will add value to our ideology and scouting strength.”

