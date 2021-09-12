IPL 2021: "It can be a blessing at times" - Gautam Gambhir on the CSK players having played less cricket

Gautam Gambhir believes that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players not plying their trade in international cricket could be a blessing in disguise for them.

CSK are placed at the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table. They trail the Delhi Capitals (DC) by just a couple of points and have an additional game in hand.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir opined that it could be an advantage for CSK that some of their prominent players are away from the rigors of international cricket. He reasoned:

"Yes, they have the players who do not play much cricket, but it can be a blessing at times because you don't have the pressure to play international cricket or making a comeback."

The former India cricketer added that the MS Dhoni-led side can even afford a slow start as they are comfortably placed to qualify for the playoffs. Gambhir observed:

"They have put themselves in a position that even if they start slightly slowly, it will not make too much of a difference. If they start slowly in one or two matches, you will still be able to qualify for the top four and once you do that, it could be anyone's game."

Gambhir reckons CSK will also carry forward the momentum of their excellent performances on the batsmen-friendly pitches in Mumbai. He explained:

"Plus after playing at the Wankhede, if you are going to these conditions, you will be better placed because Wankhede is a very difficult ground. They have done something good to be in this position despite having such a squad. They will take that confidence with them."

#CSK at Wankhede in #IPL2021:



Matches - 5

Won - 4

Lost - 1



Never thought #CSK will make a run like this at Mumbai, they surprises haters as well fans in this league. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021

After a reversal in their first match against DC, CSK bounced back brilliantly to win their next four matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

"The biggest challenge for CSK will be how they prepare and come" - Parthiv Patel

Faf du Plessis was CSK's highest run-getter in the first leg of IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Parthiv Patel, on the contrary, feels the lack of competitive cricket behind the CSK players could prove to be their undoing. He elaborated:

"The biggest challenge for CSK will be how they prepare and come. Suresh Raina doesn't play domestic cricket, Ambati Rayudu doesn't play cricket, Robin Uthappa doesn't play and MS Dhoni himself is not playing. Faf du Plessis will also come after playing just the CPL, there the conditions are completely different."

Faf Du Plessis scored 84 in 54 deliveries for St. Lucia Kings in the CPL. He already has a century to his name in this season. Great signs for CSK ahead of IPL 2021. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2021

Also Read

Faf du Plessis, who was CSK's star performer with the bat in the first half of IPL 2021, has struck form in the ongoing CPL. He will hope to continue in the same vein in the second half of IPL 2021.

Edited by Sai Krishna