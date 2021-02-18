"This is how you build a legacy" - Gautam Gambhir lauds CSK's auction strategy

Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) auction strategy on Thursday. The former Indian opener claimed it was the best possible auction for the franchise and will help them build their legacy further.

CSK didn't qualify for the top-4 last year, for the first time in the history of the tournament. But the franchise has gone about planning for next season strongly by bringing a decisive strategy to the auction table.

MS Dhoni's team were in dire need of off-spinners for the sluggish Chepauk wicket and some big-hitters in the lower order. And they addressed the weaknesses by roping in star England all-rounder Moeen Ali (INR 7 crore) and the uncapped Krishnappa Gowtham ( INR 9.25 crore).

In a surprising but smart punt, they also brought in Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara at his base price of 50 lakh, as a backup for their shaky top-order.

Speaking on the Star Sports network, Gautam Gambhir said:

"Where is the revamp? Probably other teams needed to have more revamp than the CSK. It was the worst season they had, as everyone was talking about because they couldn't qualify for the playoffs. But they go into the auction and buy 3 players, and sit happily, in what I think is the best auction they have had till now, as compared to the other side. This is how you build a side, this is how you build a legacy over a long period of time."

The CSK management was initially ready to spend big for Glenn Maxwell but lost out to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Gautam Gambhir said the events eventually worked in CSK's favour.

"They initially went really hard for Glenn Maxwell, but later in that same price, they have got K Gowtham and Moeen Ali. So when you can get two players at the price of one," Gambhir added.

Moeen Ali and Gowtham can win CSK the tournament: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir with the IPL trophy for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir believes Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham are match-winners and will add great value to the team.

"I know people may say that they have only bought 3 players till now, but for me, this is the best auction that CSK have had. Yes, there are some massive buys from RCB and Punjab Kings, but what CSK wanted, they got it, and that's what auctions are all about. It is not about paying huge money, but about picking who you think can add value to your squad. Both Moeen and Gowtham can deliver and actually win them the tournament as well. Both are great options for CSK," Gautam Gambhir concluded.

CSK have also brought in youngsters Bhagath Verma, Harishankar Reddy and Jagadeesan. It is safe to say the franchise has filled in most of the last year's gaps. However, it remains to be seen if they can return to winning ways when the 2021 season kicks off in April.