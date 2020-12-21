IPL 2021: Guwahati reportedly out of the race for a new franchise, Ahmedabad could get a team 

The BCCI will meet this Thursday to decide whether two new IPL teams will join the league in 2021. While there has been no official update on the two new franchises, speculations are rife that Ahmedabad could get a team. The newly-rebuilt Motera Stadium is the world's largest cricket venue now. Thus, BCCI is keen to host more matches there.

Meanwhile, Guwahati, Pune, Lucknow, and Kanpur were in the race for the second franchise. Local publications had stated that Assam Cricket Association secretary Devajit Lon Saikia would keep a proposal for a team from Guwahati in the upcoming BCCI AGM. However, InsideSport reported on Monday (December 21), that Guwahati would not get a team in IPL 2021.

"Teams are not granted to any state associations. BCCI AGM may approve inclusion of 1 or 2 teams for the next edition. Ahmedabad will be one of the cities, other cities like Pune, Lucknow, Kanpur can also be included in the list. Inclusion of Guwahati in the list of potential cities at this stage is unlikely," a senior BCCI official told the publication.

Rajasthan Royals had planned to host a few IPL 2020 matches in Guwahati

IPL 2020 happened in the United Arab Emirates behind closed doors. However, before the event's postponement, the Rajasthan Royals had wished to play a few home games in Guwahati.

Apparently, the franchise had some issues with the authorities in Jaipur. Also, they had Assam's rising star Riyan Parag in their squad. Thus, the Royals declared they would play their first two home games of IPL 2020 at the Barsapara Stadium.

The stadium in Guwahati hosted an ODI match between the Indian cricket team and West Indies in 2018. It has also played host to a few T20I games.

Although Guwahati will likely not get their franchise, it will be interesting to see if Barsapara Stadium would receive an opportunity to host an IPL match in the future.