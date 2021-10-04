"Had seen Venkatesh Iyer before but didn't know he would be so successful"- Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Deep Dasgupta accepted that although he had seen all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in the domestic circuit, he had no idea that he would be so successful in the IPL.

Venkatesh Iyer has taken the world by storm ever since making his debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2021 IPL's second phase. In just six games, he has scored 201 runs, including two half-centuries. He has also contributed with the ball, picking up three wickets so far.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Deep Dasgupta had to say about Venkatesh Iyer:

"The takeaway for me from the IPL 2021 season will be the domestic Indian talent and uncapped Indian players like Venkatesh Iyer. I have seen Venkatesh Iyer play for MP and he used to bat in a similar fashion. But it didn't look like he would have such a success in the IPL. Mind you, the IPL level is just below international cricket. So if someone plays so well at this level then you know that he is ready," Deep Dasgupta stated.

Players like Venkatesh Iyer need to be kept an eye on: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta highlighted India's problems of the lack of a seaming all-rounder. With Hardik Pandya currently not bowling, the problem seems to be even bigger.

Dasgupta feels a player like Venkatesh Iyer can be handy for India as he can bat in the top five and also contribute with the ball when needed.

"I want to speak more about Venkatesh Iyer because he has a unique ability of bowling too. This has been a problem with Indian cricket from the last 5-7 years that they haven't been able to find batsmen in the top five who can bowl or bowlers who can bat this way in T20 cricket. So the batting depth is compromised. So players like Venkatesh Iyer who can contribute with a few overs too, need to be looked after," Deep Dasgupta concluded.

