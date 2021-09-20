IPL 2021: "He will want to leave CSK on a high note" - Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni's approach to second leg of IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Harbhajan Singh recently pointed out how MS Dhoni will be completely focused on leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to yet another championship triumph in the Indian Premier League.

The veteran spinner made these comments while speaking on the YouTube channel Sports Tak. Singh reckons that as the wicketkeeper-batsman is in the twilight of his career, he will hope to finish the season on a successful note.

"I do not feel that MS Dhoni will be in his mentor role at the moment. He is currently in the captain's role and I believe his complete focus will be on winning the championship for his team. It is uncertain if he will play next season, hence he will want to finish on a high note."

"It is always a challenge to play against MS Dhoni's team" - Harbhajan Singh feels CSK is a force to be reckoned with

The crafty spinner opined that playing against MS Dhoni's side is quite challenging as he has a formidable team at the moment. Singh believes CSK has a number of seasoned campaigners in their line-up and a tooth and nail fight can be expected whenever you take them on.

The 41-year-old also stated that it is imperative to play like champions to stand a chance of winning against the likes of Chennai and Mumbai in the cash-rich league. He added that Kolkata are aiming to pocket at least six of their remaining seven games this season as they look to claim their third title.

"It is always a challenge to face MS Dhoni's team because he often has a very good squad by his side. As CSK often takes the field with a number of experienced players, it is always a closely fought battle against them. If KKR want to beat the likes of CSK and MI, then we will have to play like champions."

Watch the full video here:

Also Read

Harbhajan Singh in IPL 2021

The bowler featured in three matches for the KKR team in the first half of the league earlier this year. However, he failed to make an impact in those appearances as he went wicketless in all three outings. Singh will be keen to make amends with an improved performance in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar