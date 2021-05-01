IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya announces his family will donate 200 oxygen concentrators to fight COVID-19 in rural parts of India

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his family have decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to help fight the battle against COVID-19 in rural parts of the country.

In a pre-match interview before MI's game against the Chennai Super Kings, Hardik revealed that his family had been looking for ways to contribute their bit in the fight against Coronavirus.

He said that the Pandya family has now decided to donate oxygen concentrators in rural areas of India since medical infrastructure needs support there.

"We all understand the kind of situation which is going on in our country. It's been difficult. My gratitude towards all the frontline workers, medical staff, police, all the individuals who have come up and helped their hand, making sure that we fight this battle. So, Krunal, myself and my whole family, especially my mother, we were finding ways how can we do our bit. So, we have decided we are going to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India, where I feel the medical infrastructure needs little support," said Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya feels it's just a matter of time before he fires on all cylinders in IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya is yet to fire in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While Hardik Pandya has won fans' hearts with his generosity, he is yet to perform well with the bat in IPL 2021. The all-rounder has scored only 36 runs in six games this season.

Although he is yet to play to his full potential in IPL 2021, Hardik is confident that it is just a matter of time before he plays a match-winning knock for the Mumbai Indians.

Speaking about it in the same interview, Hardik said:

"It's a matter of time. I've always believed that process is more important than outcome. For me, success and failure do not change my processes. So, I always focus on processes. For me, every game is a new game, and at the end of the day, this is a sport, and I have realized no matter I score a hundred or get out on zero, next day is going to be a fresh day."