IPL 2021: "Bloody fantastic" - Hardik Pandya on Kieron Pollard's stunning knock

Hardik Pandya seemed pumped after the Mumbai Indians' (MI) win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night and fell short of words to describe Kieron Pollard's carnage in this game.

Chasing 219 runs, Kieron Pollard walked into the middle after the fall of Quinton de Kock, when the asking rate was nearly 14. At that stage, it didn't seem likely that MI would get anywhere close to the target.

But the West Indies limited-overs skipper had other plans and went berserk with the bat. He bailed MI out of a tough situation and took them over the line from an improbable position.

Speaking about Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 87 off 24 balls, Hardik Pandya said:

"After winning this sort of a game you got to be pumped for the rest of the night I guess. When he (Pollard) does something like this you are genuinely speechless. The best part was he has done it over the years again and again. Bloody fantastic. I mean I will say inspirational to watch someone do it consistently and on his day do something this amazing."

Would have loved to finish the game: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya also played an important role in the chase towards the end of the innings with a lightning 7-ball 16. He also smashed Sam Curran for two consecutive sixes in the penultimate over before he was dismissed.

The 27-year-old said that he'd have loved to finish the game but seemed happy that MI had earned a crucial win.

"I would have loved to finish the game, but us winning the game was more important. 210 (218)... the game can't get better than this. Especially for me, when you are chasing something like this, you don't have to think much. You bloody go and swing," Hardik Pandya said.

Hardik Pandya lofted a ball for six over long-off on the first delivery of the 19th over. Despite hitting the toe-end of the bat, the ball managed to go a long way, surprising the batter himself.

Speaking about the six and the victory, Hardik Pandya added:

"The best part was the six I hit... I didn't even hit it properly. For me, it's more important. I feel we have arrived at the right time of the tournament now. I feel for us this game was very important. This momentum is going to help us do wonders, I think. Again special mention to Polly, I am just very proud of him."

This is the 19th win for the Mumbai Indians against CSK, and they have thoroughly dominated the Chennai-based outfit over the last three years. It is also the first time MI have chased down a total of over 200 in the IPL.