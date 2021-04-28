IPL 2021: Harshal Patel explains how he prepared for IPL  after his trade to RCB

Harshal Patel revealed that as soon as he was traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Delhi Capitals, Virat Kohli and the team management made it clear that he would be bowling a lot of overs at the death and in the middle overs. As a result, the Haryana bowler started to work on the execution of his yorkers well before the season began.

Harshal Patel once again made a vital contribution, helping RCB clinch a tight encounter against the Delhi Capitals by 1 run. The right-arm bowler bowled the 17th and 19th over, conceding 10 and 11 runs against two set and destructive batsmen - Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer.

In a chat with Mohammed Siraj, posted on RCB's social media handles after the DC encounter, Patel said:

"When I was traded to RCB, the management and Virat Kohli said to me 'You will be bowling quite a few overs in the middle and at the death.' So I started working on my yorkers. I was executing it confidently in practice sessions. So I was able to bring that confidence in the match. Things are going well except for that one over in Mumbai where I was unable to execute anything."

Speaking about the plans in his final two overs against Rishabh Pant and Hetmyer, Harshal Patel said:

"My plan was very simple. As long as I can execute my yorkers, I will keep bowling them. Even in the first innings we saw, well executed yorkers were tough to hit. So I was trying to execute as many yorkers as possible."

Harshal Patel still leads the chart for the highest wicket-takers in this IPL with 17 wickets to his name in 6 games.

With 2-ball-10 needed, I had only one option, and that was to go for wide yorkers: Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has drastically improved on his yorkers and emerged as an option at the death for RCB. Siraj was successful in defending 14 runs in the final over against Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer.

Like Harshal Patel, Siraj's plan was also to go for the yorkers.

"I backed my yorkers and executed it. Even in Mumbai my plan was the same. My plan was to execute the yorkers. I was okay to bowl full tosses but didn't want my length to fall short. So plan to both of them was the same and the boundary was also big. With 2 balls 10 needed, I had only one option and that was to go for wide yorkers. Even if he hit, it wouldn't go for six as the boundaries are big." Siraj said in a chat with Harshal Patel.

RCB are once again back on top of the table following their latest win over DC. The Bangalore franchise will be in action again on 30 April, where they will lock horns with the Punjab Kings.