IPL 2021: "Harshal Patel will learn from it" - Sanjay Bangar comments on RCB pacer's 37-run over

Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting consultant Sanjay Bangar has opined that the team's leading wicket-taker Harshal Patel will bounce back stronger after a forgettable outing against the Chennai Super Kings.

CSK's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored 36 runs off Harshal Patel's last over, while the RCB pacer bowled a no-ball to concede an extra run during the same over. Hence, CSK got 37 runs off their innings' last six deliveries.

In a virtual press conference after Match 19 of IPL 2021, Sanjay Bangar gave his views on Harshal Patel's last over.

"He'll learn from it, and he is somebody who is very hard on himself. He will obviously assess as to what were his plans which went wrong and whether he could have done something different," Sanjay Bangar said.

Sanjay Bangar was hopeful that Harshal Patel will deliver for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming games.

Harshal Patel has been a standout performer for us: Sanjay Bangar

Harshal Patel is atop the bowling charts in IPL 2021 right now (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sanjay Bangar further highlighted that Harshal Patel had done well in the first three overs of his spell against the Chennai Super Kings. He even accredited Harshal for RCB's success in IPL 2021 so far.

"Harshal has been a standout performer for us because if you see he is already the Purple Cap holder and he has actually put us in this position because he was instrumental in a lot of wins for RCB, specially in the first four games. Obviously, he had a bad day, but don't forget, even in the middle overs, he is the one who brought us back into the game," said Sanjay Bangar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their next match against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium.