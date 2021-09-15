IPL 2021: "He has to open the batting" – Gautam Gambhir on Chris Gayle's batting position for Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir wants Chris Gayle to open the batting for Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE.

Gautam Gambhir, the two-time IPL-winning captain for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), even criticized the West Indies national side for making Chris Gayle bat at No.3, a number he also bats at for PBKS.

"He has to open the batting. If Chris Gayle is in your team, why would you want him to bat at number three. It makes no sense for anyone to put Chris Gayle at number three. West Indies did that, Punjab Kings did that. I have no clue why someone would do that,” Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports.

“If Chris Gayle is in your playing 11, he has to open the batting because he is not going to waste balls. Probably at number three, he will have to run for a lot of singles, as compared to opening the batting. He could probably get you off to a flyer.”

Chris Gayle’s dwindling success at No.3

Chris Gayle, who turns 42 next week, isn’t the force that he once was. Though he remains vital to PBKS's batting plans, the No.3 spot hasn’t helped him replicate his past success. The age factor could also be a possible reason for the same.

Since IPL 2020, Chris Gayle has consistently batted at No.3. During this timeframe, he has scored 466 runs at an average of 33.3, striking at 136. The phase has brought his career IPL strike rate below 150.

The Jamaican opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between 2011 and 2017, where he averaged over 43, striking at over 154.

Even in international cricket, Chris Gayle, the No.3 batter, is a pale shadow of his prime. In the 14 T20Is he has batted at three, he has only 214 runs at 16.46, and his strike rate, which usually hovers in the mid-140s has come down crashing at 116.

He will still be expected to bat at that position in the IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup that follows.

Placed in the sixth spot, PBKS will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai.

