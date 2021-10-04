IPL 2021: "He is the perfect T20 cricketer" - Michael Vaughan on Ravindra Jadeja

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has termed Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja the perfect T20 cricketer.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Vaughan opined that Jadeja is the perfect cricketer to emulate if one is trying to build a player from scratch. The former England skipper acknowledged that the Saurashtra cricketer brings a lot to the table with his multidimensional skill sets.

Vaughan added that Jadeja is a gun fielder, a more than handy left-arm orthodox, and a versatile batsman who can play the role of an anchor and a dasher.

Vaughan said:

"He [Ravindra Jadeja] is outstanding, he's just got everything. If you are building a T20 cricketer, if you are building a batter, you go for Chris Gayle's power or Virat Kohli's finesse. But if you are looking to build a cricketer from scratch, you'll almost start with Ravindra Jadeja because he offers you everything,''

''He is an unbelievable fielder, he can bowl brilliant left-arm spin, if there is an element of turn in the surface, he is as good as any. Obviously, with the bat, he can play the anchor role if you lose early wickets, he can also come in with 15 balls to go and pretty much go on from ball 01. He is the perfect T20 cricketer," said Vaughan.

Jadeja’s stock as a T20 cricketer has parachuted to the hilt in the past two years courtesy of his emergence as a power-hitter.

Ravindra Jadeja is arguably the MVP for CSK in the IPL 2021 season

Ravindra Jadeja in action for CSK back in CLT20 2012

Ravindra Jadeja is currently at the peak of his powers as a batsman across all formats of the game. It is fair to say that the southpaw is the best finisher of the current era.

The 32-year-old has successfully taken over the reigns of finishing an innings from his Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni in the past couple of seasons.

While fans saw flashes on Jadeja's prowess last season, the all-rounder's abilities have been on full display during his sustained assaults at the backend of innings in IPL 2021.

Jadeja has faced just 21 balls in the 20th over this season and has smashed 65 runs at a strike rate of 309.52 with the help of three fours and seven monstrous sixes. The best example of Jadeja’s prowess as a finisher was evident when he mauled RCB's Harshal Patel for as many as 37 runs in the 20th over earlier this year.

In the current IPL season, Jadeja has thus far scored 212 runs in 10 innings at an average of 70.67 and a strike rate of 152.52. He has also picked 8 wickets in 12 innings at an economy rate of 6.73 while being at his usual best on the field.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee