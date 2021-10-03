IPL 2021: "He has probably been the one that's helped them (KKR) resurrect when they started the UAE leg"- Shaun Pollock on Rahul Tripathi

Legendary South African cricketer Shaun Pollock has heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rahul Tripathi for shouldering the responsibility at the top of the order. That is significant in the wake of KKR captain Eoin Morgan's poor form.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Pollock reckoned that Morgan's poor form and the absence of an experienced Indian batsman in KKR's lineup made it imperative for Tripathi to take the onus.

While rookie Venkatesh Iyer has earned well-deserved plaudits, Pollock believes Tripathi has played a massive role in the resurgence of KKR in the UAE leg of the 14th season of IPL 2021.

"He's (Rahul Tripathi) been brilliant for them. He has probably been the one that's helped them resurrect when they started the UAE leg. With Morgan being a little bit untoward and not close to his normal calibre, it's been important that he has come good. The responsibility he has had to shoulder in many ways, and he has been delivering. He is in good touch, he is feeling confident, and I'm sure he'll perform again." said Shaun Pollock.

Tripathi is currently the leading run-scorer for KKR this season. In 11 innings thus far, the right-handed batsman has scored 349 runs at an average of 34.9 and a strike rate of 143.03, with a couple of 50+ scores.

Rahul Tripathi - the unsung hero of KKR in IPL 2021

Rahul Tripathi is the leading run-scorer for KKR in the IPL this season. [Image- IPLT20]

Rahul Tripathi is one of the most underrated uncapped Indian players in the IPL. The right-handed batsman shot into the limelight with a breakout season for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants back in 2017.

In 14 games, he racked up 391 runs at a strike rate of 146.44 with two 50+ scores. Tripathi was floated around at different spots in the batting order by KKR during the first few years of his stint with the franchise. They finally decided to persist with him at the top of the order.

He has particularly thrived at no. 3, especially this season. The best thing about Tripathi is that he is brilliant against spinners. He has the ability to score at will against spinners during the middle overs, a rare attribute.

The 30-year-old lifts the tempo of innings whenever he comes to bat. That is exactly what he has been doing in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 thus far.

Tripathi's scores in the UAE leg are as follows: 72* (42), 45 (33), 9 (5) and 34 (26).

With Morgan going through a horrendous run and Andre Russell not available, KKR will hope Tripathi continues his form in the next few games as the team strives to qualify for the playoffs.

