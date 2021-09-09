"He can't wait to start the party in Red and Gold again" - RCB's Glenn Maxwell arrives in UAE 

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batsman Glenn Maxwell landed in Dubai today (September 9) ahead of the second half of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The swashbuckling right-hander is expected to join his RCB teammates after completing his quarantine.

The Bangalore-based franchise confirmed the star batter's arrival with their latest social media post. Maxwell cannot wait to don RCB's signature Red and Gold jersey once again as per their caption.

"Glenn Maxwell has joined us in the UAE and he can’t wait to start the party in the Red and Gold again! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #MaxiHasArrived"

Meanwhile, the right-hander set the stage ablaze with his exemplary batsmanship during the first phase of the IPL 2021 earlier this year. The Aussie campaigner amassed 223 runs from seven games with a brilliant strike rate of 144.80. He also wowed viewers with two fantastic half-centuries.

RCB look to end championship drought

The Virat Kohli-led side are currently in third place in the points table. They looked in splendid form as they lost just two games from their seven fixtures in the first half of the tournament.

Four of RCB's overseas players have made themselves unavailable for the remaining matches in the IPL 2021. They will be without the services of Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa and Finn Allen.

However, they have roped in exciting new recruits as replacements for the aforementioned names. Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmatha Chameera, Tim David and George Garton have been announced as the franchise's latest signings.

RCB squad for IPL 2021

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Srikar Bharat, Suyash Prabhudesai, Daniel Christian, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmatha Chameera, Tim David and George Garton.

