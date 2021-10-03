IPL 2021: 'He will be wanting to prove a point against PBKS' - Shaun Pollock on Glenn Maxwell 

Former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes swashbuckling Australian batter Glenn Maxwell will be determined to prove a point against his former franchise Punjab Kings in Sharjah on Sunday.

Speaking at CricBuzz live ahead of the all-important clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab, Pollock reckoned that Maxwell would be motivated to continue his brilliant form and notch up another match-winning performance against his former franchise.

Pollock said:

"He [Maxwell] will be quietly determined. Of course he will. The franchise says that 'listen, we don't value you anymore. We are prepared to put you in the auction'. To be honest, he wasn't performing really well for them (PBKS). But it's almost like since the move, the new captaincy, the new captain has really got him ticking."

"He has been absolutely superb. So, he will be wanting particularly against this opposition to go out there and say 'I want to continue my form.

"I would love nothing more than at the end of this game to be able to shake hands and when I look into the eye and maybe let them think 'Oh! Maybe we should not have let him go'. That would be a real motivating factor for him. He will be wanting to prove a point."

Maxwell was released by Punjab ahead of the mini-auction earlier this year after the all-rounder endured a miserable season last year. He was subsequently racked up by the Virat Kohli-led franchise for a whopping sum of INR 14.25 crore.

Glenn Maxwell registered a golden duck in his previous outing against Punjab

Maxwell stormed into the limelight in the IPL with a breakout season for Punjab way back in 2014.

In 16 games, the enigmatic Australian racked up 552 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 187.75 with 4 50+ scores as Punjab made its way to the final for the first and only time in IPL history.

However, he was subsequently released after a poor season the following year. The right-hander made a comeback to the outfit for the 2020 season.

But the comeback proved to be forgettable as he failed to hit a single six during the entire season. In 13 games, Maxwell managed just 108 runs at a strike rate of 101.88.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo

2-23 with the ball



Glenn Maxwell, take a bow 🙌



live ⏩ 56* off 37 with the bat2-23 with the ballGlenn Maxwell, take a bow 🙌 #IPL2021 live ⏩ es.pn/IPL2021-M39 56* off 37 with the bat

2-23 with the ball



Glenn Maxwell, take a bow 🙌



#IPL2021 live ⏩ es.pn/IPL2021-M39 https://t.co/MH1anvUhjm

The Challengers were trolled massively for breaking the bank for Maxwell but the punt has proved to be a masterstroke as the right-hander emerged as their biggest match-winner this season.

The 32-year-old has already notched up 350 runs in 11 outings at a strike rate of 141.70 this year and his form in the UAE leg has been sensational.

Wisden @WisdenCricket



Runs: 350

Average: 38.88

Strike-rate: 141.70

Fifties: 4



No one has scored more runs at a better strike-rate, and no one has made more half-centuries. He's having some tournament.



#IPL2021 Glenn Maxwell at IPL 2021Runs: 350Average: 38.88Strike-rate: 141.70Fifties: 4No one has scored more runs at a better strike-rate, and no one has made more half-centuries. He's having some tournament. Glenn Maxwell at IPL 2021



Runs: 350

Average: 38.88

Strike-rate: 141.70

Fifties: 4



No one has scored more runs at a better strike-rate, and no one has made more half-centuries. He's having some tournament.



#IPL2021 https://t.co/an2jMt07Ao

The Aussie cricketer has smashed two consecutive match-winning 50s in the last two games and will be looking to make it three in a row against his former franchise.

Also Read

He will also be determined after registering a golden duck in the first outing between the two sides earlier in the season.

Maxwell has started off really well. At the time of writing, he had already smashed four sixes to race his way to 43 off just 25 deliveries.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far