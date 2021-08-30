IPL 2021: "Hope he gets a few games to show his class" - Shreevats Goswami reacts to teammate Akash Deep's maiden IPL call

Bengal wicket-keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami has congratulated Akash Deep on his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) call-up. On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced that Bengal fast bowler Akash Deep will replace Washington Sundar, who will miss the remainder of IPL 2021 due to an injury.

Shreevats, who has seen Akash Deep develop as a cricketer, stated that he could turn out to be a gun signing for the Virat Kohli-led franchise.

This move reiterates the focus RCB has on grooming and nurturing young players as we continue to develop exceptional talent and create a pathway for youngsters to find their way into IPL and Indian Cricket.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/vXXaqO8N9f — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 30, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Shreevats Goswami wrote:

"Great singing for @RCBTweets. Akash deep is a gun bowler who can clock 140+ consistently. He’s fit and strong . Have been amazing for Bengal recently . So happy for him ! Amazing guy too . Hope he gets a few game to show his class."

Incidentally, Akash Deep was with RCB as a net bowler in the first half of IPL 2021 before it was called off on May 4. Previously, he has also been a net bowler for the Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Akash Deep was the second highest wicket-taker for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Akash Deep, who moved to Kolkata from Bihar to realize his dream of becoming a cricketer, quickly came up the ranks to become a leader in Bengal's pace attack. He was spotted by former cricketer Ranadeb Bose and after recommendations from senior cricketer Manoj Tiwary, the youngster was pushed into the squad.

He showed his class only in his first Ranji Trophy season where he sclaped 35 wickets from nine games to propel Bengal to the final before losing to Saurashtra. Moreover, he has 21 wickets under his belt at 16.35 with the best figures of 4/35 against Hyderabad earlier this year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are placed third in the points table, will begin their campaign in the second half of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.

