IPL 2021: How can SRH still qualify for the playoffs?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a forgettable IPL campaign this year. From their key players being out of form to a mid-season captaincy change, the Orange Army have gone through a fair bit of turmoil during IPL 2021.

With just two wins in 10 games, the Kane Williamson-led side outfit find themselves struggling to get out of last position in the points table.

However, the season is still not over for SRH, as they remain in contention for a playoffs berth - at least mathematically.

Read on as we explore how Sunrisers Hyderabad can still make it to the IPL 2021 playoffs:

SRH Qualification scenarios

The Sunrisers have four league-stage games remaining in their IPL 2021 campaign and now find themselves in a situation where every game is do-or-die.

In order to have an outside chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs, the Orange Army needs to win all four of their remaining games.

If they do manage to win all their remaining games, SRH will end the league stage with 12 points, and would then have to hope for other results to work their way.

SRH's four remaining games include:

- SRH vs CSK - 30th September (Sharjah)

- SRH vs KKR - 3rd October (Dubai)

- SRH vs RCB - 6th October (Abu Dhabi)

- SRH vs MI - 8th October (Abu Dhabi)

SRH Qualification Scenario 1:

It is interesting to note is that SRH can qualify for the playoffs at this stage without NRR coming into the picture. This will happen if:

- SRH win all 4 remaining games, and

- MI, RR, KKR and PBKS win only one game each

Notably, KKR, PBKS, RR and MI are currently tied for the fourth place, with DC, CSK and RCB looking well set to qualify in the top three spots..

SRH Qualification Scenario 2:

SRH can qualify for the playoffs if all teams barring CSK and DC end the league stage with 12 points. This is when NRR will come into the picture and will play a large part in deciding the top 4.

This is possible through the scenario depicted below:

SRH Qualifications - Scenario 2

Also Read

That being said, with just two wins in 10 games, it's highly unlikely that SRH will be able to make it to the playoffs this season. But the IPL is all about miracles, and the tournament's past is a huge testimony to it.

With the final few weeks of the tournament ahead of us, it will be interesting to see which teams make it to the final four.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar