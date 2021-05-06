IPL 2021: Hussey and Balaji moved to Chennai in air ambulance; CSK say asymptomatic, CA says otherwise

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coaches Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji, both of whom tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (May 3) evening, have been flown down to Chennai as a precautionary measure. However, the status of Hussey's health condition differs as per CSK and the Australian cricket board.

The first cracks in the IPL wall appeared on Monday when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the dreaded virus, followed by the two CSK support staff. Confirming both of them are asymptomatic, a CSK official said the duo was moved out of Delhi since the franchise has better connections in Chennai.

“See, we have better contacts in Chennai, so it was decided to fly both Hussey and Balaji into Chennai in an air ambulance to ensure that if the need arises, we have the facilities ready. Fortunately, they have no symptoms and both are doing fine. But yes, Hussey has to wait to get a negative report before he can leave India. We will arrange a charter when he is safe to fly,” he told ANI.

Surprisingly, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) jointly stated that the batting maestro is experiencing mild symptoms.

“Mike Hussey remains in India having tested positive to COVID-19. Mike is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings,” read an official release.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni again played a captain’s knock, staying till the very end to get his team over the line. The official affirmed that the 39-year-old has been booked on a hopping charter flight for Thursday afternoon.

“As for MS, he is heading home in the afternoon in a charter we have arranged which will be a hopping flight. It will head from Delhi to Ranchi and from there to Hyderabad. MS was clear that he wanted to wait till everyone left and only then he would leave the bubble we created in Delhi,” the source privy to the developments in the CSK camp added.

At the half-way mark in the tournament, CSK were second in the points table with five wins from seven games, coupled with the best NRR (net run-rate) in the league.

CSK batting coach remains in India while all other Aussies move to Maldives

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have three Aussies in Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and head coach Ricky Ponting

With the Australian government not allowing entry to its citizens within 14 days of being in India, the Aussie cohort in the IPL were safely repatriated to the Maldives where they will either stay for the coming two weeks or return to India and fly home when and if the flight restrictions are lifted on May 15.

“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives," read a statement.

“The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government,” the two bodies stated.

In essence, Mike Hussey will be away from his countrymates for the time being, and is likely to fly down to Australia separately as and when he tests negative for Covid-19. Notably, CSK’s English all-rounder duo of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran already landed in London on Wednesday morning.

