I had the desire to play with MS Dhoni before he retires: Robin Uthappa sends heartfelt message to CSK fans ahead of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Robin Uthappa has sent a heartfelt message to fans of the team. He thanked them for the support they have shown over the last few weeks, and claimed that he is looking forward to playing alongside the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu.

Robin Uthappa was traded by the Rajasthan Royals to CSK ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. In 189 games in the IPL, the 35-year-old has scored 4,607 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 129.99. He won the Orange Cap in 2014 with the Kolkata Knight Riders, and is the ninth-highest run-scorer in the history of the league.

In a video posted to the CSK Twitter handle, Uthappa can be seen speaking fluent Tamil and calling the opportunity to play for the Men in Yellow 'a blessing'.

"I would like to say thank you to all CSK fans for the wonderful welcome I've received. Thank you so much for the love and support I've received so far."

"It's a desire come true for me. It's been almost 12-13 years since I played with MS Dhoni. I had the desire to play alongside him before he retires and win a tournament with him. It's a blessing, this opportunity to play for CSK. I get to play with a lot of players I grew up with - Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina."

"I'm looking forward to entertaining you all" - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa added that he is greatly anticipating donning the yellow and entertaining fans.

"I'm looking forward to coming there and entertaining you all. Thank you so much. See you all soon!"

Advertisement

Apart from signing Uthappa, CSK made some big moves in the IPL 2021 auction. They signed Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham for a combined sum of over INR 16 crores, and acquired young Indian talents M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth. CSK also signed veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth