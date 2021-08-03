IPL 2021: "I don’t think I will go" – Pat Cummins reveals why he will miss the tournament

Pat Cummins is likely to miss the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the UAE. The Australian speedster confirmed the development in a Q&A session on YouTube on Tuesday.

Pat Cummins’s wife Becky is pregnant with the baby due during the tournament. The KKR star stated it looks unlikely that he will participate in the tournament with travel and quarantine restrictions in place.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, I don’t think I will go for the IPL. Haven’t made an official call, but Becky, my partner, is pregnant, and our baby is due right in the middle of the IPL.

"There are also travel restrictions on getting back to Australia. There’s two weeks quarantine, and there’s also quarantine going into the UAE. So it’s going to be tough to go and play there."

The Australian players had an exhaustive experience while returning home from India after the tournament was postponed in the first week of May.

With strict COVID-19 protocols back home, Pat Cummins and the rest of the Australian contingent who were a part of the IPL had to quarantine in the Maldives before returning home, where they had to again isolate for two weeks.

Pat Cummins looking forward to the 2021 T20 World Cup

While Pat Cummins will miss the remainder of the IPL played in the UAE from September 19, the pacer is set to land in the Arab country to participate in the T20 World Cup that starts from October 17.

"There’s also the World Cup straight after that, and I am hoping to be good to go for that," the 28-year-old confirmed.

Fresh from a long break, Australia will be hoping for an in-form Pat Cummins as they eye their first T20 World Cup. He averages 20.62 in T20Is, with an exceptional economy rate of 6.93.

One of the most expensive players in the league, Pat Cummins’ absence will be a big blow for the Kolkata franchise, which is languishing in seventh spot in the IPL 2021 points table.

He has picked up nine wickets from seven matches this season at an average of 26.33 and an economy of 8.83. He also had a good outing with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 34-ball 66 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar