IPL 2021: "I enjoy a lot" - Shimron Hetmyer on donning the finisher's hat for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shimron Hetmyer has admitted that he is enjoying the role of a finisher in the ongoing IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Incidentally, the southpaw is known to bat at the top-order for West Indies in limited-overs cricket. However, Hetmyer is batting mostly at No.6 for the Capitals in the premier T20 league.

Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin at the end of the CSK tie, Shimron Hetmyer opened up about the challenges of batting in the lower middle-order. He said:

"I'm enjoying it quite a lot actually. Sometimes it's a little bit tough in some of the pitches we play and I'm trying to be more open to different challenges. So far it's fun and I'm really enjoying it and with you guys backing me all the way makes it even better."

Shimron Hetmyer, who has been handy for Delhi this season, once again played a match-winning knock of 28 off 18 balls. It took his side home in a low-scoring thriller against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

"I was pissed" - Shimron Hetmyer on batting below Ravichandran Ashwin

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst #DCvCSK Before today, Ravi Ashwin had only batted at number six twice in IPL. Returning two runs from those two innings. #IPL2021 Before today, Ravi Ashwin had only batted at number six twice in IPL. Returning two runs from those two innings. #IPL2021 #DCvCSK

Delhi Capitals pulled a trick from their bag by promoting Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel. Although it was mainly done to carry out the left hand-right hand combination, Hetmyer admitted it irritated him initially.

"At first, I was obviously pissed. But then I understood it was basically for the team and I said whatever the team requires, we will just do as it is. I honestly thought you are going in to take out Moeen Ali to be honest because I know you are very well-known for slog sweeping and hitting spinners for sixes," Hetmyer said.

"I was actually a bit surprised when I saw you nudging around and I thought he is probably giving himself a chance," he added.

With the win over Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals have secured a top-two finish in the IPL 2021.

