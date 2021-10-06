IPL 2021: "I won't get rid of Kane Williamson" - Michael Vaughan on whether Sunrisers Hyderabad should retain their current captain next year

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has opined that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) mustn't let go Kane Williamson ahead of next year's mega auction. That's because every T20 side needs a player like the Kiwi legend, as per Vaughan.

Speaking at Cricbuzz Live, Vaughan said he would never get rid of a player like Williamson. He added that apart from his skills as a batter, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain brings his invaluable tactical nous to the table too.

Vaughan said in this regard:

"I won't get rid of Kane Williamson. I just think he offers so much. Even when he is not scoring runs, in and around the group he offers plenty with his mindset. He is a very very smart and clever captain."

"Of course in T20 cricket you need players who can smash it out of the ground, but I still think in every side, there is one position you need a Kane Williamson, players who can maneuver the ball. When the pitches start to deteriorate, you need a player like Kane Williamson."

With Sunrisers Hyderabad enduring their worst IPL campaign this year, a complete overhaul of their squad is on the cards. Speculation is rife about the number of players they'll retain.

Williamson hasn't set the stage on fire as a batsman or captain this season. But his contribution towards the franchise in the past few years has been immense. The champion player's finest hour for the Sunrisers Hyderabad came in 2018 when he not only scored 700+ runs, but also led the 'Orange Army' to the final.

"Out of all the T20 players, he is the guy you want in your team" - Lisa Sthalekar on Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been a lone shining light for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season [Image- IPLT20]

Apart from Kane Williamson, another player Sunrisers Hyderabad will most likely retain is Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar has said that Khan, thanks to his multidimensional skills, should be the No.1 pick for any T20 team.

She said:

"He (Rashid Khan) is the No.1 pick, isn't he? Out of all the T20 players, he is the guy that you want in your team because of what he can bowl in the middle period. He has bowled in the powerplay, and he has produced the goods. There are players that have their soul embedded in the franchise, and for Rashid Khan, it certainly is with Hyderabad."

Khan has led Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack in the past few seasons. In IPL 2021, he has claimed 15 wickets in 13 games at an average of 19.73 and an economy rate of 6.17.

