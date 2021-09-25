"I have got a few hidden gems in my room" - Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar gives fans a glimpse of his hotel room 

Mumbai Indians pacer Arjun Tendulkar rang in his 22nd birthday on Friday, September 24. On his special day, his IPL 2021 teammate Aditya Tare raided his hotel room to give fans a glimpse of the youngster's routine.

In a video shared by the Mumbai franchise on their social media accounts, Tendulkar showed Tare the things he had kept in his locker. Apart from his passport, the left-armer had some food items that he had stored carefully in there safely.

The 22-year-old showcased the 'Maggi Masala' packets alongside his favorite spicy peanuts and oats. The player stated that he prefers to keep these items in his locker because his team members have finished them on several occasions in the past.

"I have got a few hidden gems in my room. Maggi Masalas come in very handy when you want to put them in scrambled eggs or in the vegetables that I don't like. Some spicy oats, which come in handy when the room service gets late. Anywhere I go, I just can't live without these spicy peanuts."

Whenever something goes good, I write it down: Arjun Tendulkar on noting down his highs

The Mumbai Indians' talented youngster mentioned that he always carries a book with him, in which he notes down all the positives. Be it a fruitful performance in a game, or a satisfying training session, Tendulkar prefers to write that in his book so that he can refer to the same on bad days.

"I write all my positives in this book. If I have had a very good session or or I have performed well in a match, I write what was my mental frame of mind and what good things I did."

In the same video, he also pointed out that he is fond of Punjabi Music. He named Siddhu Moosewala, Sharry Mann and Karan Aujla as the singers that he listens to a lot. Tendulkar also said that he is a huge fan of Michael Jackson.

"I hear rap, old-fashioned rock and Punjabi music. I like Michael Jackson a lot, he's my favorite. The three Punjabi singers that I like are Siddhu Moosewala, Sharry Mann and Karun Aujla. I hear a lot of their music all the time."

The rookie cricketer is currently part of the Mumbai Indians side in the ongoing season of this year's Indian Premier League. Tendulkar is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich league and it remains to be seen if the reining champions will give him an opportunity in the ongoing edition.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra