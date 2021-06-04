"I had no idea what IPL was" - Sohail Tanvir relives his time with RR

Former Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has revealed that he was clueless about the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was signed by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the inaugural season in 2008.

Sohail Tanvir ended up as the Purple Cap winner as he claimed 22 wickets in 11 matches including a best of 6 for 14, which stood as an IPL record for many years. In fact, it remains the second-best bowling figures in the IPL. Tanvir had a major role to play as the Rajasthan Royals were crowned the inaugural IPL champions.

In an interaction on the YouTube channel My Master Cricket Coach, the 36-year-old admitted that the IPL was a one-of-a-kind experience. He also added that playing with the best players in the world made him a better cricketer. Sohail Tanvir said:

“When I played IPL back in the first edition in 2008, I was young and inexperienced as I had not played too many international games. That time, I think we were playing a series against South Africa and league cricket hardly used to be played, so I had no idea what IPL was. The cricket board told me that we have got you a contract and you have to go to play IPL in March-April.”

“And, when I went to play in the IPL, there were so many big stars. I had never thought about something like that. The best bowlers from all over the world were there. So, to go there and perform so well…” Sohail Tanvir added.

The Rajasthan Royals were not considered among the favorites to win IPL 2008. However, according to Sohail Tanvir, the youngsters in the team were hungry to make a name and they were brilliantly guided by captain Shane Warne. Tanvir further recalled:

“Shane Warne had not seen me before, but when he saw me bowl during practice in Bangalore, he came up to me and told me that ‘you are going to play the next game’. The rest is history. All the players performed their roles in Rajasthan’s win very well, but as a mentor, Warne had a big role to play. The way he motivated the players and brought up the best in them was amazing. On paper, we did not have any star, but there was hunger to perform among youngsters while Warne was at the end of his career.”

Best bowling figures in IPL:



6/12 - Alzarri Joseph

6/14 - Sohail Tanvir

6/19 - Adam Zampa

5/5 - Anil Kumble

5/12 - Ishant Sharma



All three six-fors by overseas bowlers! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 6, 2019

Would be great if Pakistan players get to play in IPL: Sohail Tanvir

Owing to the political relations between Pakistan and India, Pakistan players no longer feature in the IPL. Sohail Tanvir is hopeful that that the situation will change in the future. He opined:

“If Pakistani players are allowed to play in IPL, it will be beneficial for both the players and the league. Players from all over the world except Pakistan play in the IPL. Everybody knows about the fan following of Pakistan players in India. I have witnessed that while playing for Pakistan and also in the IPL. When I played IPL, I learnt a lot. Since I did well, it played a major role in me gaining confidence going ahead. So it would be great if our players get to play in the league. But, these things are not in our control. There are many other factors at work. Hope it happens sooner or later.”

Sohail Tanvir represented Pakistan in two Tests, 62 ODIs and 57 T20Is, claiming 130 international wickets.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Sai Krishna