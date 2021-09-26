IPL 2021: "I was just backing my strength" - Ravindra Jadeja after match-winning knock against KKR

Ravindra Jadeja produced a late blitz with the bat to guide Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a thrilling last-ball win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

With 26 required off the last two overs in pursuit of 172 runs, Ravindra Jadeja accumulated 22 runs off Praisdh Krishna's 19th over to change the complexion of the game.

The all-rounder from Saurashtra struck two fours and sixes each before CSK collected another four runs in the final over to win three back-to-back games in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Ravindra Jadeja admitted that the penulimate over changed the game for CSK. He said:

"The runs in the second-last over turned out to be the match-winning over for us. But Rutu and Faf gave us a good start. You need to be collective as a unit, whether with bat or ball.

"I was just backing my strength. He was bowling with fine leg and square leg up. I thought he would bowl full outside off, and slow short ball. I thought he would give one ball up, and luckily I connected well."

Needing four from the final over, Sunil Narine did well to remove Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. However, Deepak Chahar held his nerve to take CSK home on the final ball of the match and give his side six wins on the trot in the UAE.

"It's difficult" - Ravindra Jadeja on the transition from red-ball cricket to white-ball cricket

The ace all-rounder, who was in the UK with the entire Indian squad for the red-ball series against England, stressed that he was working on his bat swing and wanted to continue that.

"It is difficult. After you have played five-day cricket and then to come to white-ball cricket, I was working on my bat swing. I wanted to repeat whatever I was doing," he added.

Ravindra Jadeja made some useful contributions with the bat during the UK tour, which came to an abrupt end when India was leading 2-1 due to a COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp.

The Super Kings, who are currently top of the points table, will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Thursday.

