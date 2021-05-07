IPL 2021: “I'll be using this picture as my motivation” – Nicholas Pooran addresses multiple duck season

Nicholas Pooran reacted to IPL 2021 being postponed indefinitely mid-way through, admitting it was necessary to suspend the tournament. The explosive West Indies batsman also shared a picture featuring his low scores during the tournament, as he vowed to bounce back soon.

Nicholas Pooran took to Twitter to share a message for his fans, while also sharing an image he will be using as motivation in the coming months.

The suspension of the tournament and the reasons behind it are heart breaking, but neccessary. See you soon IPL!



In the meantime I'll be using this picture as my motivation to come back stronger than ever. Keep safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/NS0SyliX5i — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) May 6, 2021

The Punjab Kings batsman admitted it was heartbreaking to leave the competition abruptly, but conceded it was necessary to postpone IPL 2021 considering India’s COVID-19 situation. Addressing his poor form, Nicholas Pooran had a message for his fans as he promised to come back stronger than ever.

The Punjab Kings batsman shared a picture from ESPNCricinfo, which listed his low scores during IPL 2021. Sharing the picture, Nicholas Pooran revealed he will remember the picture and use it to motivate himself in the future.

Nicholas Pooran had a forgettable IPL 2021

Diamond duck vs SRH ✅

Golden duck vs RR ✅

Silver duck vs CSK✅

Bronze duck VS RCB ✅



Nicholas pooran has scored almost every duck possible this season now 🤐



Feeling Sad for Pooran 💔

Comeback Stronger 👍 pic.twitter.com/20fEfTKfNw — Madan KS (@mks_memer) April 30, 2021

The 25-year-old had a solid season for the Punjab Kings last year and was expected to kick on in IPL 2021. But Nicholas Pooran had a disastrous IPL 2021, managing just 28 runs in seven games.

Pooran infamously scored in just two games this season, registering a record-equalling four ducks in IPL 2021. The batsman also created an unwanted record, becoming the first player to register a diamond, golden, silver and bronze duck in the same season. Another duck in IPL 2021 would have seen Nicholas Pooran become the first batsman to register five ducks in a season.

Nicholas Pooran's poor form saw him dropped for Dawid Malan in Punjab Kings’ final game of IPL 2021. Although it is unclear when the remainder of IPL 2021 will take place, Nicholas Pooran will hope he can get back into form and aid Punjab Kings’ bid for a playoff place if the tournament resumes in the future.

Most Ducks in an IPL season:-



4: Nicholas Pooran (2021)

4: Shikhar Dhawan (2020)

4: Manish Pandey (2012)

4: Mithun Manhas (2011)

4: Herschelle Gibbs (2009)#IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) April 30, 2021