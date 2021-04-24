IPL 2021: "I was sceptical of RCB’s purchase of Glenn Maxwell" - Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has admitted he has been left surprised by Glenn Maxwell's impressive display at IPL 2021. The former England batsman stated that he was initially skeptical of the Australian all-rounder's move to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The RCB went all out for Maxwell at the IPL 2021 Auction, securing his services for a whopping ₹14.25 crore.

Kevin Pietersen highlighted how Glenn Maxwell likes to be the main man in the team, but at RCB, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are far bigger stars than the Australian.

"I was sceptical of RCB’s purchase of Glenn Maxwell at the beginning of the tournament, partly because he is ‘The Big Show’ – he likes to be the main man in the teams he plays in. He certainly isn’t that here, with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at the top of the tree, so it’s surprised me that he’s done so well," Pietersen wrote in a blog for Betway.

Pietersen further added that he thinks the RCB have made Maxwell feel at home, which has benefitted the all-rounder immensely.

"He must feel very comfortable in the set-up there. I know that if you make Maxwell feel comfortable and pump his tyres a bit then you will see huge benefits. He is a fabulous player. He can be inconsistent, but we haven’t seen that inconsistency yet this season," Pietersen added.

Maxwell has batted three times in IPL 2021 so far, amassing 176 runs at a healthy strike rate of 149.15. The 32-year-old won the Man of the Match award for his crucial 41-ball 59 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Australian's performances have helped the RCB remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, winning four in four.

Glenn Maxwell talks about how he helps Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (L) & Glenn Maxwell in their national colors.

As a senior member of the RCB squad, Glenn Maxwell is also involved in a leadership role at the franchise.

The 32-year-old recently revealed that he helps out RCB skipper Virat Kohli with field placements during games.

"It is just about taking one of the responsibilities of Virat's shoulders. He has got a lot of things to do out there, to sort of control what fielders need to be at what positions is one thing he does not have to worry about," Maxwell said in a video released by RCB.

The RCB, who are currently at the top of the IPL 2021 points table, will next be in action against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.