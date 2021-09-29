IPL 2021: "I think he is back to his best"- Sanjay Manjrekar on Yuzvendra Chahal

Former Indian cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back to his best.

Chahal seems to be getting back to his best if his last two outings in the UAE are taken into account. He managed just four wickets in seven outings at an average of 47.25 and an expensive economy rate of 8.26 during the first leg of the season. But the Haryana leg-spinner has claimed five wickets in three games in the UAE at an average of 12 and an economy rate of six.

Speaking on Cricinfo, Manjrekar reckoned that Chahal is someone who gets stirred up by the challenge. He also said that the T20 World Cup snub would have charged up Chahal even more. Manjrekar said in this regard:

"I think he (Chahal) is back to his bes,t and this is what Chahal does. He bowls with a lot of heart, and he is one of those guys who will get stirred by a challenge, and not find shelter and not get bogged down by it,"

The Indian leg-spinner was key in RCB scripting a brilliant win against the Mumbai Indians a few days ago. In four overs, Yuzvendra Chahal gave just 11 runs and claimed three wickets, which included the crucial scalps of Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan.

"I can understand why the selectors went with Rahul Chahar over Chahal" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Many fans and pundits expressed their bewilderment at the omission of Yuzvendra Chahal from India’s squad for the T20 World Cup. But Manjrekar reckons that the selectors had reason to select Rahul Chahar over the RCB leg-spinner. That's because of the recent form of both bowlers in the lead-up to the UAE leg of the IPL.

Since the start of 2020, Chahal has managed just 46 wickets in 44 T20s at an economy rate of 7.83. He was dropped from the Indian XI midway through the England T20 series earlier this year after a prolonged phase of indifferent performances.

Meanwhile, Chahar has made the most of the opportunities he has got in the IPL as well for the national team. During the same period, Chahar has claimed 44 wickets in 35 T20s at an economy rate of 7.59. Manjrekar said:

"But, to be fair to the selectors, when they picked the side and they had to include one wrist spinner, the choice was between Chahal and Rahul Chahar. It was immediately after the trip to Sri Lanka ,and while Chahal was the pick of the spinners there, just the track record of their performances in T20 cricket, Rahul Chahar was head and shoulders above Chahal.’

‘’Chahal's graph in T20 cricket was coming down, while Chahar's was going up. Things have changed now, but I can understand why selectors at that time went with Rahul Chahar." he added.

Despite the snub, Chahal will look to continue his good performances in the remainder of the season as he seeks a quick return to the international old.

Edited by Bhargav