IPL 2021: "I think momentum matters a lot"- Khaleel Ahmed talks about SRH's disappointing run in the tournament 

Sunrisers Hyderabad pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed expects his team to make a fresh start in the Delhi leg of their IPL 2021 season. The left-arm pacer feels momentum is a crucial factor in the IPL.

In a pre-match interview ahead of the game against the Chennai Super Kings, Khaleel Ahmed spoke about his team's performance in IPL 2021. The Orange Army is at the bottom of the table, with only one win in five matches.

When asked about his team's run in IPL 2021 so far, Khaleel Ahmed replied:

"I think momentum matters a lot in IPL. The conditions were a bit different for us. We played five consecutive games in Chennai. It was difficult because the wicket was slow, so it took us a little more time to adapt to the conditions. It's a new venue now and, hopefully, we will gain momentum from here."

Khaleel Ahmed played a vital role in his team's sole victory in IPL 2021. The Indian speedster picked up a three-wicket haul to set up SRH's win over the Punjab Kings in Chennai.

You always need to be ready in the IPL: Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed was on the bench during the initial matches this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad did not include Khaleel Ahmed in their playing XI for the first few matches of the season. However, Khaleel got an opportunity after the first-choice players failed to help the team win matches.

The left-arm fast bowler has bowled brilliantly for SRH so far this season despite warming the bench during the first few games. Explaining how he keeps himself ready for the IPL, Khaleel Ahmed stated:

"You always need to be ready in a tournament like the IPL. There are 25 players in the squad and injuries can happen anytime. So, it is not like if you are not playing, you can relax. You always need to be on your toes and continue working hard at the gym and in the nets. Sometimes, you suddenly get a chance to play because of the conditions. So, you need to be ready all the time."

Ahmed is a part of the SRH playing XI in the ongoing match against the Chennai Super Kings. It will be interesting to see how he performs and you can follow the live scorecard of this match here.