IPL 2021: “I would trade those sixes for a few more wins” – Jonny Bairstow on topping most sixes list 

Jonny Bairstow was clear team objectives trump personal milestones as he reflected on his stunning start to IPL 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener admitted he would trade some of the sixes he has hit with a few more wins for his side this season.

The Englishman is top of the six-hitting list in IPL 2021, with Jonny Bairstow clearing the rope 14 times already. He is three ahead of the next best star, with Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul in second place with 11.

Jonny Bairstow will have an opportunity to add to his tally when SRH take on CSK in Delhi. He spoke to Nick Knight before the game, who pointed out how Bairstow had hit the most sixes in IPL 2021.

“Sounds pretty good, I'm pretty pleased with that. Although I would definitely trade those sixes for a few more wins,” Bairstow claimed.

Although Jonny Bairstow has started the season in fine touch, it hasn’t been an easy ride for Sunrisers Hyderabad so far. Despite Bairstow’s 211 runs this season, the team sits bottom of the IPL 2021 standings with just one win from five. They have moved away from the sluggish Chennai tracks and will now play four games in Delhi, and Jonny Bairstow is hopeful the change in venues will bring them luck.

“We have had five games in Chennai. It has not been easy chasing in Chennai, let’s be honest about it. There have been some close games that we probably should have won and gotten over the line, and it would have been a different talking point now. But we come here and we’ve had a couple of good conversations. It is a fresh venue, fresh pitch and a fresh mindset. We have four games here to try and turn our fortunes around,” Bairstow said.

Jonny Bairstow explains how IPL has improved his spin game

The 31-year-old became the fourth-fastest batsman to 1,000 IPL runs in the last game, reaching the milestone in just 26 games. Jonny Bairstow’s power-hitting at the top has been a strong feature of his game, and the Englishman reflected on how playing in the IPL has helped improve his batting against spin.

“I think you are able to learn about playing on different pitches, which then adapts your game on different surfaces, especially against spin. In the five games in Chennai, it was obviously a very slow pitch and spin plays a large part on it. So understanding the right and wrong options to potentially go with, different options with the new and old ball, all those things are really key. The faster you can learn those, the better. We obviously had last year's competition in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Although I have now played 26 games, there have been at least 10 of those that I haven’t played in India,” Bairstow expounded.

Multiple changes before each game have been a recurring theme for SRH this season, with the franchise struggling to find their settled team combination. SRH made two more changes against CSK, and Jonny Bairstow hopes the team are closer to finding their ideal side after this match.

“Hopefully! That’s always the plan – to find the best formula, go out there and start winning games. It's another step, hopefully, in the right direction tonight. I think people are going to be wanting to really stamp their authority on the game and on their performances with their bat and ball,” Bairstow concluded.

SRH have won the toss and chosen to bat first against CSK. David Warner’s men will hope they can return to winning ways as they look to get their IPL 2021 campaign back on track.