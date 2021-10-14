IPL 2021: Ian Smith weighs in on Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming's future with their respective franchises

Former cricketer and commentator Ian Smith has weighed in on the future of his fellow countrymen Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum with their respective franchises - CSK and KKR respectively - ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final.

Ian Smith reckons Brendon McCullum, who was appointed as the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the 2019 season, has now cemented the position with the team's march into the 2021 IPL final.

Speaking on SENZ Radio, Smith said he believes the franchise will make McCullum an offer for next season, which he will find difficult to turn down.

“Baz (Brendon McCullum) has been there as a player. And it looks like Baz’s (position) will be cemented. I would imagine he’s going to find it pretty hard to turn down the next offer from the KKR because it will be very, very substantial indeed,” Ian Smith stated.

Smith pointed out that though Fleming hasn’t won major trophies as a player, he has achieved that as a coach with the CSK.

“Flem didn’t make it as a player, but he has won this comp before. He is synonymous with it and his relationship with Chennai is undoubted.”

Stephen Fleming has been associated with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since its inception. After playing for them in the inaugural season, Fleming was appointed as the head coach in 2009.

"The final would have started in their eyes" - Ian Smith

The teams will have a lot at stakes as they go all out for the coveted IPL trophy

Ian Smith believes there will be some banter between the two Kiwi coaches heading into the final on Friday. There will be a lot of strategizing going on in the camps and the finals will have already begun in the coaches’ eyes, reckons Smith.

“They (Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum) will be all go on the day, there will be a lot of banter already, texting since they are in separate bubbles. The final would have started in their eyes. There will be a lot of strategizing about it," Ian Smith said.

CSK and KKR will go up against each other in the IPL 2021 final on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. KKR came out victorious when the two sides met in the final in 2012.

