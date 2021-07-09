“If Dhoni doesn’t play the IPL next year, I will also not play” - Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer and veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina has revealed that he will not play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year if MS Dhoni is not part of the T20 event.

Dhoni and Raina are the two cornerstones of the CSK franchise. They have played together for the Chennai-based franchise since the inception of the IPL in 2008, barring the two years when CSK were suspended from the league.

Dhoni celebrated his 40th birthday on July 7 and it is believed that this year’s IPL season might be his last.

In an interview with News 24 Sports, Raina stated that he too would not play the IPL next season if CSK skipper Dhoni is not a part of the T20 league. The southpaw, however, added that he will try to convince Dhoni to play on for another season, just in case CSK go on to win IPL 2021. Raina announced during the interview:

“If Dhoni doesn’t play the IPL next year, then I will also not play. We have played together since 2008. And, if we win the IPL this year, I will convince him to play the next season as well.”

Raina further said that he wants to keep playing for CSK even as two teams are all set to be added to the tournament next year. The former India batsman admitted:

“Two new teams will be coming in next season but I want to keep playing for CSK. I hope we do well in this tournament, then we will see how things go.”

Raina announced his international retirement on the same day as Dhoni last year - August 15. The two cricketers shared great chemistry and featured in a number of memorable partnerships for India as well as CSK. Raina wished Dhoni on his 40th birthday by sharing a video that captured the close bond between the two.

Former cricketer wants BCCI to retire MS Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey

While Raina has revealed that he won’t play IPL without Dhoni, another former India cricketer Saba Karim had earlier suggested that the BCCI should retire Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey to respect the former India captain’s achievements in the game. Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, Karim opined:

“I think not only MS Dhoni’s jersey, the BCCI must also preserve the jerseys of many other Indian legends. They must also ensure that the jersey number of that legend is not worn by anyone else. In this manner, one can recognize the achievements and the contributions of the greats of Indian cricket. Most importantly, by doing so you give some much-deserved respect to such legends.”

Tu nhi khelega toh mai bhi nhi khelunga vro @ImRaina 🙌#DhoniRaina❤ pic.twitter.com/NASFbJmUtL — Sandeep Pandey MrK 🇮🇳 (@SandeepPandeyMr) July 9, 2021

Dhoni retired from international cricket having played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is. He remains the only international captain to have won all three ICC titles - the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 50-over World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

