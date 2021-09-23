IPL 2021: "If Krunal Pandya wants to have a long-term T20 career, he needs to be a batting all-rounder" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar believes Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Krunal Pandya needs to focus more on his batting if he wishes to extend his T20 career.

As Mumbai look to return to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 on Thursday, Krunal will have to shoulder additional responsibilities in the middle order.

Speaking on Instagram for Dafa News, Sanjay Manjrekar explained that Krunal Pandya should contribute more to the team's cause. He said:

"I think Mumbai Indians should start looking at Krunal Pandya whether he is contributing enough to the cause of the team. In the last game, when there was a collapse, it was important for someone like Krunal Pandya batting down the order to somewhat make up what Ruturaj Gaikwad did for Chennai."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"That is the expectation and I do believe that if Krunal Pandya wants to have a long-term T20 career, he is got to be more of a batting all-rounder than a bowling all-rounder so the focus could be on him."

Krunal Pandya has managed only 104 runs at an average of 14.85 from eight matches in IPL 2021. The numbers are quite low by his standards.

Trent Boult bowling the final over may not be a good idea: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar also added that MI should keep Jasprit Bumrah and Adam Milne for the death overs instead of Trent Boult.

The left-arm pacer from New Zealand gave away 24 runs in the 19th over during MI's last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The costly over significantly changed the complexion of the game, with CSK ultimately winning the contest by 20 runs.

Sanjay Manjrekar wants MI to finish Boult's quota of four overs early against KKR today. He said in this regard:

"A big lesson learnt for Mumbai that bowling Trent Boult the final over may not be such a good idea. Adam Milne and [Jasprit] Bumrah may be to bowl the last three overs and they can finish off Trent Boult a little early against Kolkata."

The two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians, who are currently in fourth place, will be eager to get the better of KKR and bag their first win in the second leg of IPL 2021 tonight.

Edited by Samya Majumdar