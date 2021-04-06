IPL 2021: “If you look at our XI on paper, we're one of the best” - Sanju Samson discusses his vision for RR

Sanju Samson seems to be in a confident mood ahead of IPL 2021. The young skipper feels the Rajasthan Royals have one of the best IPL squads on paper.

Sanju Samson will be leading the Rajasthan Royals for the first time in IPL 2021. Although the Kerala batsman has captained at the domestic level, it will be the first instance of him leading an IPL franchise.

The 26-year-old spoke to the Hindustan Times days before the start of IPL 2021, shedding light on his vision for Rajasthan Royals.

“I don't think we did too much wrong in the last season. If you look at our XI on paper, we're one of the best. So, I would like to tell everyone that we are a great bunch of players and we just need to play some good cricket. If we are in the right mindset as a team, I believe good things are ahead of us,” said Samson.

Rajasthan Royals finished rock-bottom in IPL 2020, winning just six games last year. But they weren’t too far off the playoff places, and a couple of wins could have turned their season around.

Sanju Samson wants RR, who have the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia in their ranks, to play a fearless brand of cricket in IPL 2021.

“This format demands a lot of fearless cricket, be it in batting, bowling or fielding. It's all about speed, power and expressing yourself. That's what I expect from my team,” added Samson.

Sanju Samson charts out a plan for Chris Morris

Sanju Samson is expected to do the bulk of the scoring for the Rajasthan Royals this season. Chris Morris, the most expensive player in IPL history, is another vital player for RR.

With Jofra Archer’s availability for IPL 2021 still uncertain, Morris could have to bowl at the death. But Sanju Samson was quick not to put too much pressure on the South African, claiming each RR player has a role to play.

“I would not like to put him (Morris) under too much pressure or tell him that he's the biggest member of this team. Everyone has a big role to play; even someone bowling one over might have a crucial role,” said Samson.

Chris Morris was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction, with the South African expected to be the side’s frontline pacer this season. He picked up 11 wickets at a stunning economy of 6.63 last season, and Sanju Samson is looking forward to working with the pacer in IPL 2021.

“But we're excited to have Morris back. He’s a very happy-go-lucky person, someone who likes to keep the atmosphere light. But when he enters the ground, he is a completely different person—competitive and eager to win matches. It’s great to have an individual like that in the team,” concluded Samson.

RR will play their first IPL 2021 game against the Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 12.