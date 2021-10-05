IPL 2021: "Important to assess the lines and speeds in these wickets" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel once again starred with the ball as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Capitals won by three wickets to secure a top-two finish in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Opting to bowl first, Delhi restricted the Super Kings to 136 runs despite a late flourish from Ambati Rayudu (55*). Axar Patel dismissed CSK opener Faf du Plessis to get things going for Delhi. Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with a handy spell, returning with figures of 1/20.

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Axar Patel showing why he is included in the T20 World Cup. #IPL2021 Axar Patel showing why he is included in the T20 World Cup. #IPL2021

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

The all-rounder from Gujarat, who was adjudged the player of the match, stressed the importance of bowling the right line and length on this wicket. Speaking at the end of the game, Axar Patel stated:

"It is difficult, but important to assess the lines and the speeds at which we needed to be bowling on this pitch. I thought they were five or ten runs short in the powerplay."

Axar Patel picked up two wickets today in Dubai to take his tally of wickets to 14 this season at an economy rate of 6.05.

"[Shimron] Hetmyer asked me to play straight and look for singles" - Axar Patel

The 27-year-old also played a crucial hand with the bat, adding 36 runs for the seventh wicket alongside Shimron Hetmyer. Axar Patel conceded that the plan was to look for singles.

"The discussion with Hetmyer was about the lines they'd bowl. He told me that they would bowl wide and he asked me to play straight and look for singles. Such matches give you a lot of confidence in the knockouts," Axar Patel concluded.

Also Read

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda #DCvCSK Axar Patel has been awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell 🙌📸 IPL #IPL2021 Axar Patel has been awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell 🙌📸 IPL#IPL2021 #DCvCSK https://t.co/JDs9oGScdk

Shimron Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 28 runs from 18 deliveries to go past the target with two balls to spare. Delhi will hope to continue their winning momentum when they play Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game on Friday.

Edited by Aditya Singh