IPL 2021: [In pics] RCB players have an emotional farewell following heartbreaking exit from the tournament

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players recently bid farewell to each other following an eventful IPL 2021 season. The players will now look to move on to their next assignments.

The Bangalore franchise gave their ardent fan base a glimpse of their farewell through a post on their official Instagram handle. Fans can see Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal and other cricketers in the pictures.

RCB shared the following post and captioned it:

"An emotional farewell to a wonderful team. ❤️ #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021"

You can view the pictures below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Constant changes in team management in recent years did not help Virat Kohli: Ashish Nehra

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra reckoned that constant changes in team management personnel hindered Virat Kohli's cause while leading the RCB side.

Nehra also pointed out that the RCB management have failed collectively to build a core group of players to assist Kohli, De Villiers, and Yuzvendra Chahal over the last few years. That has been a major concern for the RCB, according to the former left-arm pacer.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Ashish Nehra tried to dissect the reasons for RCB's failure to clinch the trophy season after season and said:

"Constant changes in team management in recent years did not help Virat Kohli. RCB should have built a core group of players as they had four years with this team.

"Apart from Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal, no other player has been a regular fixture in the playing XI. Virat Kohli alone cannot do everything."

Also Read

Virat Kohli has now stepped down as skipper of the RCB side. He has stated that he intends to continue playing for RCB in the coming seasons.

The Bangalore side will now be looking to rejig and enter the league with fresh personnel next year after a mega auction.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar