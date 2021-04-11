IPL 2021: “Incredible start by an incredible group of youngsters” - Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal

Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal has lauded his players after their seven-wicket triumph in their IPL 2021 opener against the Chennai Super Kings.

Set to chase 189 for victory, the Delhi Capitals romped home with eight balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Taking to his official Twitter account after the Delhi Capitals’ dominating victory, Jindal praised his players, saying:

“And that’s how this team does it - an incredible start by an incredible group of youngsters - long way to go but incredibly impressed by @PrithviShaw and by Mr consistent @SDhawan25 - Roar Macha dilli @DelhiCapitals - good start for our captain @RishabhPant17.”

Prithvi Shaw (72 off 38) and Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54) led Delhi Capitals’ chase with a splendid opening partnership of 138 runs in 13.3 overs. Rishabh Pant, captaining in his first game, hit the winning runs with a four off Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, Chris Woakes (2 for 18) and Avesh Khan (2 for 23) impressed with the ball. CSK, however, attacked the other DC bowlers and did well to post 188 for 7. In the wake of the Dhawan-Pant onslaught, though, the CSK total proved to be inadequate.

Always feels good when you get the win in the end: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant

Speaking after winning his first game as captain of the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant said that he felt good that his team won the game. He said in this regard:

"It always feels good when you get the win in the end. In the middle phase, I was under some pressure. But Avesh and Tom (Curran) did well in the middle to restrict them to 188. It was very special walking out for the toss with MS. He has been my go-to man. I have learnt a lot from him.”

Delhi Capitals were without Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada for the game, as the South African duo, is serving their mandatory quarantine. On the duo, Rishabh Pant said:

“We were thinking as to what we will do without Nortje and Rabada, and I thought we had to do with the options we have.”

CSK captain MS Dhoni lamented the lack of execution from his bowlers, who conceded too many boundary balls. Dhoni said:

"The execution of the bowlers was poor, and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will have learned, and they will apply that in the future games. Their (Delhi) bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and our openers got really good balls in which they got out, and that can happen in a game like this.”

Proud of the entire team for coming together and roaring on the field! Great way for us to start the IPL season and on we go!@DelhiCapitals #YeHaiNayiDilli #roarmacha pic.twitter.com/8QdQIkx1hP — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 10, 2021

Suresh Raina cracked a half-century on his return to the IPL after missing the last season. However, CSK were never in the hunt once Delhi Capitals openers Shaw and Dhawan got into the groove.