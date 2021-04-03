IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals hilariously poke fun at Scott Styris with 'Welcome' movie meme

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes the Rajasthan Royals will miss out on a playoff spot yet again. Styris took to Twitter to rank teams based on his 'Power Rankings' ahead of the new season of the IPL.

According to Styris, Rajasthan Royals will finish sixth. However, he did add that if Chris Morris remains fit for the entire tournament, and if Jofra Archer recovers from his injury, the Royals could move up the ladder.

RR's social media team is known for poking fun at its audience. Once again their social media team were not taking this prediction lightly as they decided to take down Styris with a 'Welcome' movie reference.

The Royals are currently camped in Mumbai, preparing for the 14th edition of the IPL. With all teams set to play their games at neutral venues, the Rajasthan side will contest their first five games of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They will kickstart their campaign against the Punjab Kings on April 12.

How did Rajasthan Royals fare at the last auction?

The Royals finished bottom of the points table last season and hence were expected to bring in some new faces at the 2021 auction.

Rajasthan went big for South African all-rounder Chris Morris, making him the most expensive player ever in IPL's auction history. The Royals secured his services for INR 16.25 crore.

Their most expensive Indian buy at the auction turned out to be former Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shivam Dube. Rajasthan Royals got him for INR 4.4 crore.

Apart from bringing in new faces, RR have also appointed Sanju Samson as their new captain for the upcoming season. It remains to be seen whether the one-time champions can go the distance in this IPL after finishing rock-bottom in the last campaign.