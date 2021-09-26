IPL 2021: IPL 2021: Why is DJ Bravo not playing today's CSK vs KKR match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder DJ Bravo won't be a part of the team's playing XI against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The CSK management wants to manage his workload, given the tightly-packed schedule of IPL 2021's UAE leg. Speaking at the toss, skipper MS Dhoni explained that the team didn't want to take a risk with him in light of his minor injuries during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

Dhoni, who lost the toss to KKR captain Eoin Morgan, said:

"No, he's not playing. I think it's important to manage him, he's come back from a niggle, you know, he had a niggle in the CPL. With hardly 48 hours between the games it's important to make sure he doesn't develop any more niggles."

DJ Bravo was the star of CSK's win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday. He picked up three wickets from his four overs at a cost of just 24 runs. These included the match-turning scalp of opposition skipper Virat Kohli, an early dismissal of Glenn Maxwell and the final nail in the form of Harshal Patel.

The performance only added to what has been a magnificent season for DJ Bravo. Even at the age of 37, the veteran all-rounder has picked up nine wickets this season at his IPL-best average of 14.89. He has also played a couple of crucial cameos with the bat, epitomized by his strike rate of 268.75.

Who has replaced DJ Bravo in CSK's XI?

England all-rounder Sam Curran has come in as a like-for-like replacement for DJ Bravo. The youngster has been a regular feature at CSK since his debut in 2019 and currently sits on 333 IPL runs and 32 wickets after 30 matches.

Curran will likely take the new ball alongside Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood while also contributing with the bat in the lower order.

