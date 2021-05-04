IPL 2021: "We need to send them home and we will find a way to do that" - IPL chairman on overseas cricketers

With IPL 2021 postponed indefinitely, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council are exploring various ways to safely send overseas cricketers back home.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, when asked about how they plan to send these cricketers back, said they would have to find a way and didn't elaborate much about the plans they were pondering over.

“We need to send them home and we will find a way to do that,” Brijesh Patel told PTI.

Due to the dreadful situation in India at the moment, several countries have imposed strict guidelines and have also banned or reduced flights from India.

Hence, with the BCCI postponing IPL 2021, things have got quite challenging for overseas cricketers to exit India and go home.

@BCCI has taken a good decision by suspending ipl for now. It will be decided later on when to resume it or reschedule it keeping in mind the COVID situation. It’s in the interest of players & support staff. @IPL — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 4, 2021

In an earlier statement, the BCCI had informed all the players that they would return home at this stage to spend time with their families and loved ones.

Guidelines for overseas players who participated in IPL 2021 to return to their respective countries

Australia has banned all flights from India until May 15, implying that the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and other players are stranded in India for the time being.

There are currently close to 40 Australians in the IPL bubble, and it is reported that they are set for an exodus to the Maldives, from where they'll fly back home.

Cricket Australia and the ACA have just released a joint statement following the postponement of IPL 2021. https://t.co/3SbLtdtHRh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 4, 2021

England cricketers are allowed to return home but will have to quarantine for 10 days and return two negative test results during this period. 11 England cricketers are in the IPL bubble apart from match officials, commentators and other staff.

New Zealand players can also return home and quarantine themselves upon arrival for two weeks. It is highly likely that the Kiwis, who will take part in the Test series against England starting from June 2, could fly to the United Kingdom along with the other English players.

The New Zealand team, which is currently training in the island country, is expected to arrive in England in a couple of weeks.

South Africa has allowed all passengers from India, while Bangladesh players can only return home by road and undergo a 14-day quarantine. No flights from India are allowed in the UAE, a key transit point for long-haul flights.