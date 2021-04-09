IPL 2021: "IPL was a great platform for me" - SRH's T Natarajan on Team India selection

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan credited his franchise and the IPL for giving him a platform to sharpen his skills ahead of his international debut last year.

T Natarajan traveled with the Indian cricket team to Australia as a net bowler. However, before the tour ended, Natarajan went on to receive his maiden international cap in all three formats. He impressed fans with his performances Down Under and even played a match-winning role for the Indian cricket team at home against England.

In a video uploaded by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2021, T Natarajan expressed his gratitude to the IPL and the Orange Army. The 29-year-old believes performing at a grand stage like the IPL has assisted him in keeping his cool at the international level.

"I'm very happy to be back with the Sunrisers family. With many young players, our team looks good this year. Since I made most of my opportunity with Sunrisers last season, I got an opportunity to play for India. When I was with India as a net bowler, a main bowler got injured. So, I was picked my the national team senior squad," said the SRH pacer.

IPL was a great platform for me. My performances in the last IPL gave me a lot of confidence, and representing India was easier than before (without IPL). So, I have to thank the Sunrisers because they helped me perform in the IPL," said T Natarajan.

T Natarajan was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad's success during IPL 2020. The left-arm fast bowler picked up 16 wickets in 16 matches and led the pace attack in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence during the competition's second half.

Those six months were like a dream come true for me: T Natarajan

T Natarajan has played seven international matches for the Indian cricket team

T Natarajan made his ODI debut against Australia and starred in the Indian cricket team's only win of the series. He then scalped six wickets in the 3-match T20I series to help India win 2-1. The SRH pacer finally made his Test debut at the Gabba and took three crucial wickets for the visitors.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey with the Indian cricket team, T Natarajan added:

"Besides, going to Australia and performing well over there was exciting. Those six months were like a dream come true for me. I will never forget those moments in my life. Everything is because of the Orange Army and I would like to thank them."

T Natarajan is expected to play a key role for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. SRH will open their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.