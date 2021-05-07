IPL 2021: "IPL should move to the UK in September"- Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has suggested that IPL 2021 should move to England in September to complete the remainder of the tournament. The 14th edition of the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely after the bio-bubbles in multiple teams were breached.

Kevin Pietersen said that most of the top Indian players would already be in the UK at that time, as Team India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against England starting August.

"I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September, but I actually think the IPL should move to the UK. There is a window in September after the England vs India Test series has finished. All the best Indian players would already be there, and all of the best English players would be available as well," Pietersen wrote in his column for Betway.

Pietersen believes the weather and conditions would be perfect for conducting the IPL at that time of the year.

"Mid-to-late September is the most beautiful time in the UK. They could use Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and the two London grounds. There is also a good chance that crowds will be allowed in the grounds. and there will be great atmospheres. The IPL has been to the UAE; it’s been to South Africa, and I think England would now be the perfect place to house the remaining fixtures." added the former England captain.

India - it’s heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering! 😢



You WILL get through this!

You WILL be stronger coming out of this!

Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis! 🙏🏽#IncredibleIndia ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 4, 2021

Delhi Capitals were sitting on top of the table before IPL 2021 got indefinitely suspended.

It would be interesting to see whether the in-form teams can carry continue their momentum whenever the second phase of the tournament is resumed.

"Bought into the fact that continuing the IPL initially was a positive thing for India": Kevin Pietersen

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

The BCCI and the IPL governing council came under the scanner for allowing the tournament to carry on given the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country. However, Kevin Pietersen maintained that the IPL was putting on a good show to keep the Indian audience occupied for a few hours.

"I definitely bought into the fact that continuing the tournament initially was a positive thing for India. The country is not in a good way, but I felt that providing six hours of entertainment each day was certainly a positive thing," Kevin Pietersen wrote.

Adding further, the 40-year-old said that the organisers were not immune to what was going on outside the bio-secure bubble.

"Don’t forget that the players and broadcasters are not blind to what was going on in India. There was an awful lot of empathy and desire to help in any way we could, which is why we were so keen to put on the show."

The BCCI is reportedly looking at a window around September to complete the remainder of the tournament.

It remains to be seen whether the IPL decision makers will heed the advice from Kevin Pietersen and shift the remainder of the tournament to the UK in September.