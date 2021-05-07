IPL 2021: "Virat Kohli the captain will be happier than Virat Kohli the batsman" - Irfan Pathan on RCB's excellent run

Irfan Pathan has said that captain Virat Kohli would be extremely delighted with the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) excellent performances in IPL 2021 thus far.

RCB were placed third in the points table when IPL 2021 was suspended due to positive COVID-19 test results in some of the franchises. This was the first time in IPL history that the Bangalore-based franchise won their first four matches of the tournament.

While reviewing RCB's season thus far during a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan pointed out that Virat Kohli would be elated at how the team performed as a unit.

"If you talk about this season, Virat Kohli the captain will be happier than Virat Kohli the batsman. The way the entire team has responded, the way the combination of Virat Kohli and Mike Hesson has worked, and the hard work they put in for the auction," said Pathan.

The former India all-rounder lauded RCB for not only buying Glenn Maxwell in the auction but also for trading in Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams before that.

"They had gone after Maxwell. Before the auction, in the trading also they put in a lot of effort. We have spoken about Harshal Patel but they got Daniel Sams also, which means they thought if they had got the opportunity to play in Bangalore, the left-arm pacer Daniel Sams will be useful although he did not come of use. Harshal Patel did all the work," added Pathan.

RCB acquired the services of Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams from the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Patel, in particular, proved to be a huge asset as he emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far, with 17 scalps to his name.

Harshal Patel bowling in the final over of Mumbai Indians' innings:



W W . W . W (run-out)



He finishes with figures of 5-27!#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/oOx9REVzFi — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 9, 2021

"The RCB fans will be a little disappointed" - Irfan Pathan

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell were the star performers for RCB with the bat [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan observed the RCB fans will be slightly disheartened that IPL 2021 was suspended in between as their team was enjoying a great run.

"Where the tournament has stopped, the RCB fans will be a little disappointed because AB de Villiers was in good form, Maxwell was in good form, the team was doing very well, the bowling was very good," said Pathan.

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell for RCB this season...#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Ot9fngITS5 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 18, 2021

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by stating that RCB's excellent start to their campaign might have rekindled their fans' hopes of a maiden IPL title.

"It was about to be 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' for them, at least from the fan's perspective, so it is expected that they will be a little disappointed but it has been a good year for them till now," signed off Pathan.

After winning their first four encounters in IPL 2021, RCB did suffer a slight setback when they lost two of their next three matches. However, they are certainly in a prime position to make it through to the playoffs once the tournament restarts.