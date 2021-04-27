IPL 2021: Ishant Sharma explains how he set up Devdutt Padikkal’s wicket 

Ishant Sharma looked back at his debut outing in IPL 2021, expressing satisfaction at seeing his hard work pay off. The veteran pacer revealed how he had been developing the ball that got Devdutt Padikkal out for the past two years.

The 32-year-old came into the side in place of Ravichandran Ashwin and impressed with his opening spell against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Finishing with figures of 4-1-26-1, Ishant Sharma's delivery that outfoxed the in-form Devdutt Padikkal caught the eye of many.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer spoke to Simon Doull after the game, where the former Kiwi speedster asked him whether it was a special leg-cutter that got the better of Devdutt Padikkal.

“Yeah, I was working on that for the last couple of years. I know in this kind of format you need to keep adding on different kinds of deliveries. Otherwise, if you get predictable, it is very difficult for bowlers to bowl on certain kinds of wickets. I think it is just about getting confident in your skills and executing them,” Ishant revealed.

Ishant Sharma used the new ball to great effect on Tuesday, setting up Devdutt Padikkal over his first two overs. Ishant Sharma moved the ball away from the left-hander, consistently beating his outside edge.

The Delhi Capitals pacer got one to nip back in his third over, with the peach of a delivery beating Devdutt Padikkal all ends up. The delivery to dismiss Padikkal was one of the few balls that came back into the left-hander, as it castled his stumps.

Ishant Sharma is back in the side after missing the first five games of IPL 2021. Initially out with a heel injury, the veteran pacer has had to wait for his chance with other players impressing in his absence. After a strong showing against RCB, Ishant Sharma was happy to start his tournament with a bang.

“It feels great. Initially, I was injured for the first few games and then got back into rhythm. Today I got a game and felt like I was in rhythm. The ball is coming out really well, so I'm really happy. Wherever I wanted to bowl, whatever the plan was, I was just trying to execute that,” Ishant said.

Ishant Sharma confident about DC chase

Innings Break: @ABdeVilliers17 once again rescues #RCB. His action-packed knock of 75* from 42 has powered his team to 171-5. #DC bowlers did well to keep the batters in check but could not stop de Villiers! https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/xgZGcToDX3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

A late AB de Villiers blitzkrieg means RCB have posted 171/5 on the board. Looking forward to the chase, Ishant Sharma conceded Delhi Capitals need a strong start if they want to emerge victorious on Tuesday.

“I think it is a pretty slow and low wicket. I think if we get a good start, the score is chasable,” Ishant concluded.

A win for Delhi Capitals would take them to the top of the IPL 2021 standings and stretch their winning run to four games in the competition.